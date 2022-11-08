Lakers: Will Russell Westbrook's Move To The Bench Improve L.A.'s Trajectory This Season?

Your Los Angeles Lakers have looked stronger since head coach Darvin Ham opted to shift $47.1 million point guard Russell Westbrook. The team boasts a 2-3 record since making Brodie its sixth man, having lost four consecutive contests to start the season.

Westbrook's fit in the team's offense has been cleaner now, that his minutes have been staggered with those of the club's other primary playmaker, LeBron James.

Since being shifted to a bench role, the former nine-time All-Star is averaging 18.8 points, 7.2 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and a steal per game. Most awesomely, Westbrook is also connecting on 45.5% of his 4.4 looks from long range.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic opines in a new piece that Westbrook seems to be freshly unleashed thanks in large part to his new role. Buha also applauds Westbrook's improved efficiency and self-confidence in conducting the second unit's offense. Surprisingly, Russ has actually been enjoying a higher usage rate since assuming his new reserve role.

That actually makes sense, given that Westbrook's minutes are now more free of James, giving him more control of the rock.

As Buha notes, Westbrook has been playing in quick offenses that allow him to push the pace. Ham has put him in roster combinations including big man Anthony Davis, wings Austin Reaves, Troy Brown Jr., and Lonnie Walker IV, forwards Juan Toscano-Anderson and Matt Ryan, and occasionally small-ball five Wenyen Gabriel.

Los Angeles does seem to have plenty of other problems, most glaringly its lack of reliable long-range shooting (outside of Reaves and Ryan), which cramps up its interior spacing and limits how effective Westbrook, Davis, and James can be in the lane.