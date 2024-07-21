Lakers News: Without Rookie Draft Picks, LA Wallops Bulls in Summer League Finale

All Lakers

Jul 6, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Blake Hinson (36) controls the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Even without their three most highly-regarded prospects in rookie guards Dalton Knecht and Bronny James plus second-year forward Maxwell Lewis, the Los Angeles obliterated the Chicago during the final game of their Las Vegas Summer Lague run, 107-81.

All three sat out Saturday's Summer League finale at the Thomas & Mack Center in Vegas.

Two-way Los Angeles small forward Blake Hinson, signed to the Lakers after going undrafted out of Pittsburgh, scored a game-high 25 points while connecting on 8-of-22 shooting from the field (5-of-14 from long range) and 4-of-6 shooting from the charity stripe, while grabbing three rebounds and passing for two steals. The 6-foot-8 swingman posted a +18 plus-minus for good measure. 21 of those points arrived in the game's first half.

Exhibit 10 signing Quincy Olivari also scored 20 points, on 7-of-15 shooting from the floor (6-of-13 from 3-point land) and notched three rebounds. Former Dresden point guard Grayson Murphy, meanwhile, had a unique double-double, pulling down 11 rebounds, dishing out 10 assists, and scoring just five points on 2-of-3 shooting.

The Bulls, for their part, put out two of their own important second-year players, two-way big man Adama Sanogo and power forward Julian Phillips, on ice.

Rookie Bulls power forward Matas Buzelis, selected with the No. 11 pick out of the G League Ignite, had an inefficient night, scoring 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc. He also grabbed four boards, blocked three shots, swiped one steal and dished out one dime.

