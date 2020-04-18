WNBA Announces the Kobe And Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award

AllLakers
The WNBA has created an award that will honor the late Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. 

During the WNBA Draft on Friday, commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the Kobe And Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award. The inaugural winner will be named during the 2021 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis and Vanessa Bryant will play a large role in determining the winner. 

The league said the award will go to a player who makes outstanding contributions to the advancement of girls and women’s basketball. 

“Kobe was an incredible champion of women’s basketball and Gianna shared his passion and dedication to our game,” Engelbert said in a statement. “The Kobe And Gigi Bryant Advocacy Award will honor their legacy and reflect Kobe’s commitment to mentoring the next generation of players, promoting the game and giving back to the community.” 

According to the WNBA's statement, the award will “honor influencers who use their time, talent and platform to raise awareness for the game.” 

Kobe and Gianna, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on January 26 in Calabasas, Calif., were honored throughout the WNBA draft. Broadcasters discussed the many ways Kobe had been helping his daughter and the game of women’s basketball. There were countless pictures of the Bryants alongside college and WNBA players. 

Bryant was coaching his daughter’s basketball team at his Mamba Sports Academy. He had also hosted NBA and WNBA camps at his facility in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

