Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype apparently believes that (a) Los Angeles Lakers starting "shooting" guard Patrick Beverley is still a good defender (hilarious) and (b) he could be shipped out in exchange for draft picks. Considering that almost every other hypothetical deal I've found requires your Lakers to package draft selections in a hypothetical trade of Beverley's expiring $13 million contract, this feels like Christmas morning.

Gozlan notes that Beverley on offense has been significantly less efficient this season than he has in years past, but he seems to chalk that up more to a Lakers fit issue than to some kind of major regression for Pat Bev -- which, to my thinking, is exactly what it is.

The three-time All-Defensive Teamer has been miserable on offense this season, and totally overrated defensively, though he's been at least competent on that end.

The 6'1" vet out of the University of Arkansas is averaging 5.9 points on a career-worst 39.1% shooting from the field, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.8 steals a night. The notion that any opposing club would consider him an asset is pretty bonkers, but LA fans will have to cross their fingers and hope opposing front office executives aren't watching Beverley's actual performances as a Laker too closely.