Lakers Rumors: Yet Another Adjusted Timeline For Potential L.A. Trades

Remember how we said that the Lakers might wait an extra month after their original projected November "deadline" for assessing the current team?

Well, now it seems like even that was somewhat optimistic.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN writes that the Lakers think that they will be able to talk with additional teams beyond the established potential trade partners (i.e. the Indiana Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, and Utah Jazz) once 2022 summer free agent signees become trade-eligible on December 15th.

McMenamin cautions, though, that "league business slows around the holidays," and projects that the Lakers will not be able to actually pull off a trade until at least the middle of the next month. McMenamin adds that potential for a Pacers trade (centered around Russell Westbrook, one or two future L.A. first-round picks, and Indiana veterans Myles Turner and Buddy Hield) could become more remote should the team, currently 11-8, continue to compile wins.

Another trade idea floated by McMenamin pitches a deal that would not involve Russell Westbrook's hefty $47.1 million contract or both future first-round picks. Useless veteran guards Kendrick Nunn and Patrick Beverley, who are two of the few Lakers earning more than a veteran's minimum salary (albeit while each turning in a veteran's minimum effort on the floor), could be offloaded, along with just one of those first-round picks, for a non-All-Star role player earning something in the $18 million range.

Perhaps other trade partners, heretofore unforeseen, could emerge in that December/January window for Los Angeles.

Now that the club has reached a competent-ish 7-11 record, it seems possible that team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka can once again afford to wait for a while before pulling the trigger on any big personnel move. In the mean time, he has been apparently sniffing around for some veteran help along the wing at the fringes of the roster.