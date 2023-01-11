Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James's insane scoring run needs to be put into perspective. The 20-year NBA veteran just turned 38, celebrating with a masterful 47-point road performance against the Atlanta Hawks.

In both of his first two games as a 38-year-old, the four-time MVP scored 40+ points. A LeBron James fan Twitter account, LeBron History, point out that, among some of the greats aged 38 or beyond, James looks to be on track to significantly outpace them. Across 401 games aged 38 or older, Hall of Fame Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scored 40+ points just three times. Even the GOAT, then-Wizards Hall of Fame small forward Michael Jordan, scored 40+ points just eight times across 142 games.

LBJ did it twice right out of the gate.

To be fair, James has not scored 40 or more points in any of his the Lakers' four games since that red-hot start, though he sat for two of them!

That's not to say that his output wasn't still kingly. He scored 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting, dished out 10 assists and grabbed seven rebounds in yet another win against the Hawks last Friday, then went on to nab 37 points on 14-of-28 shooting, eight rebounds and seven assists the very next day in a win against the Sacramento Kings.

How many more 40-pieces does he have left in him this year? How many more games will he sit? Time will tell on both fronts.

