Luka Dončić Had Such a Classy Gesture Towards Dereck Lively II After Mavericks' Win
Luka Doncic showed out on the court in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, racking up a 30-point triple double to help the Dallas Mavericks secure an NBA Finals berth.
Doncic, whose 36 points tied for the team lead with Kyrie Irving, took home Western Conference finals MVP honors in the process. But it was a move Doncic made off the court that may have been even more impressive than his play on it.
Walking through the bowels of the Target Center, Doncic, carrying his MVP trophy, offered the award up to Mavericks center Dereck Lively II in a classy gesture that was caught on camera by Ben Golliver of The Washington Post.
Doncic clearly felt that Lively, who scored nine points on perfect 3 of 3 shooting from the field while blocking three shots, was equally deserving of the award.
But Doncic also likely wanted the rookie center, who has endured quite a bit over the last month, to receive some recognition. On April 12, the day of the final regular season game, Lively lost his mother, Kathy Drysdale, after a battle with cancer.
Then, Lively took a blow to the head during the Mavericks' Game 3 win over the Timberwolves, remaining on the ground with trainers examining him before he ultimately left the game.
Lively has gone through—and is going through—a lot. But having teammates like Doncic, who clearly think of him and care, certainly helps.
Doncic, Lively and the Mavericks will now take on the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which begin on Thursday, June 6.