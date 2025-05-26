Are The Orlando Magic Willing To Make A Key Change For Trae Young?
In speculation of adding an offensive-minded guard, superstar Trae Young is linked to the Orlando Magic as a potential blockbuster trade target. He would instantly address many offensive needs, providing an elite three-point shooting threat and the NBA assist leader this season. This raises the question: Are they willing to trade defensive identity for the four-time All-Star?
Coach Jamahl Mosley’s defensive-minded system helped the Magic finish No. 2 in defensive rating, but it wasn’t enough to advance in the playoffs. Along with injuries, their inability to generate consistent half-court offense proved costly.
Young, 26, struggled on defense with a 119.4 defensive rating this season. While improvements were made off the ball and disrupting the passing lanes, a smaller frame limits defensive potential.
Despite an openness to swap defense for offense, NBA insider Zach Lowe on The Zach Lowe Show mentioned acquiring Trae Young could be too drastic of an identity change.
"The obvious ones are Orlando," Lowe said. "That feels like a bigger swing stylistically than the Magic, as starved for offense as they are, are going to be willing to make. It's less about the talent and even less about the price tag, if you're gonna have Banchero and Wagner on max [contracts], a third guy at that level, teams are very reticent to put three of those guys together. Even stylistically, that's almost too big of a swing."