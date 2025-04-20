Celtics Take Game 1 Handily Despite Banchero, Wagner's Efforts
BOSTON – Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner gave a mighty effort, but the Boston Celtics staved off the threat of the Orlando Magic's stars in Game 1 of their seven-game, first-round playoff series.
With a 103-86 win on Easter, the No. 2-seed Celtics handled the No. 7-seed Magic, grabbing a 1-0 lead in the process.
Derrick White led Boston's efforts with a 30-point afternoon on 10-of-18 shooting. Boston turned Orlando over 15 times, converting their extra possessions into 24 points, and outscored the Magic 26-4 on fastbreak points.
Paolo Banchero poured in 36 points to lead Orlando – his fourth career playoff game of 30-plus points. But as a collective, the Magic shot just 42.0 percent from the field and only attempted 11 free throws, the third-lowest mark this season.
The series resumes Wednesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. on TNT.
Here's a look at what else stood out in the result.
Magic can't find third scoring option
The Magic's leading stars combined for 59 points to keep Orlando afloat. But the Magic's inability to find a third scorer proved costly in the result.
No one besides Banchero or Wagner finished in double figures for Orlando in the result. While they shot 24-for-51 from the field, their teammates finished a combined 10-of-30 from the field.
Meanwhile, Boston flexed its balanced scoring attack. Jaylen Brown (17 points, 6-of-14 shooting) and Jayson Tatum (16 points, 8-of-22 shooting) had off nights by their standards in the scoring column, but the Celtics, like usual, relied on lethal outside shooting to pick up their slack.
Boston, the most frequent deep-shooting team in NBA history drilled 16 treys in the result. Seven of which came from White, four from reserve sharpshooter Payton Pritchard (19 points) and three from Jrue Holiday (nine points).
Orlando, who was even with their opposition with seven made triples at halftime, finished with 10.
Celtics dominate third quarter
After taking a one-point lead into the halftime break, a poor third quarter – an all-too-familiar occurence throughout the Magic's regular season – saw Boston seize control of the contest.
The Magic shot just 6-of-20 from the field in the frame
Boston won the frame 30-18, and went on to win the fourth quarter 25-19.
