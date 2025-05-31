The Magic Insider

Could Orlando Magic Revisit Landing $68 Million Sharpshooter?

Jayden Armant

Mar 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley look on during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Orlando Magic's 2024-25 season leaves one glaring flaw that needs to be addressed.

They desperately need shooting, particularly on the perimeter. Orlando must shop for outside options while being cognizant of their projected limited cap space.

One player they could revisit is Los Angeles Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. The Serbian sharpshooter is a 38.2 percent career 3-point shooter, which he maintained during his time in Los Angeles. He averaged 11.4 points on 42.7 percent shooting from the arc since being traded from the Hawks. Unfortunately, he did drop off in the postseason, averaging just 6.4 points on 29.2 percent 3-point shooting, including consecutive zero-point performances.

Still, Bogdanovic would be an excellent asset for Orlando's offseason goal of adding offensive firepower.

The star frontcourt of Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero is solid as a scoring duo, but they can't exactly hit well from the outside. They collectively shot 30.6 percent from that range, which contributed to Orlando's league-worst 3-point unit. Their backcourt has decent long-distance shooters, but they need a true threat to have a consistent perimeter presence. The Magic were the worst offensive unit among the playoff teams, signaling a need for change to remain competitive.

A theoretical trade would send Bogdanovic and a second-round pick to the Magic in exchange for guard Cole Anthony and forward Jett Howard.

