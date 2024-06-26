NBA Draft: Kentucky's Dillingham Is Latest Prediction for Magic
ORLANDO — Few schools have produced more top-flight NBA players than Kentucky.
In Yahoo Sports' latest mock draft, they project the Magic taking Kentucky point guard Rob Dillingham with the No. 18 overall pick. Round 1 of the NBA Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET tonight.
"Offensively he is one of the best players with the ball in his hands and has that dog mentality that teams love," Yahoo Sports said. "But what's giving teams pause is his work on the defensive end, where he has average footwork and difficulty staying in front of players. If he falls to 18, the Magic might look to pick him up as the best player available and someone who can get downhill and facilitate for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner."
Dillingham, 19, was one of the more dynamic offensive players in the nation, averaging 15.2 points and 3.9 assists per game. He also converted 44.4 percent on his 3-point attempts. The 6-foot-2 guard was named the SEC's Sixth Man of the Year.
Shooting and playmaking out of the backcourt are two of Orlando's more pressing needs this offseason. The Magic ranked last in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game and 28th in assists per game. Dillingham potentially addresses both needs.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- TOP FIVE PLAYERS MAGIC COULD DRAFT: Who would be the best fit for the Magic when they're on the board with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft? CLICK HERE
- FATHER-SON REUNION FOR TOPIĆ?: If Nikola Topić falls in the draft, could Orlando unite him with his father, Milenko Topić, who is a scout in its front office? CLICK HERE
- NBA MOCK DRAFTS: Who are the experts predicting the Magic to take with the No. 18 overall pick? CLICK HERE