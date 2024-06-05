NBA Mock Draft: USC Point Guard Collier Paired with Magic
ORLANDO — In Yahoo Sports' latest mock draft, the Orlando Magic are expected to address their backcourt needs and select USC Trojans guard Isaiah Collier with the No. 18 overall pick.
"The Magic have yet to find their franchise-changing guard who can be slotted next to Paolo Banchero as they continue to build a competitive team in the Eastern Conference," Yahoo Sports writes. "Collier didn't have a breakout season at USC, but he was a top recruit out of high school and a player whose game could translate to the NBA and exceed his draft stock in this weaker draft class."
Collier, 19, made the Pac-12 All-Freshman team in his lone season at USC, as he averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-4 guard also averaged 1.5 steals per game. It also need to be said that Collier shot 33.8 percent on his 3-point attempts — which could be a red flag for an Orlando team that tied for last in 3-pointers made per game.
Collier is ranked the No. 21 prospect by ESPN, No. 19 by The Ringer, No. 16 by Yahoo Sports, and No. 12 by CBS Sports.
Orlando may be intrigued by his athleticism, but his struggles with shooting from beyond the arc and taking care of the ball (3.3 turnovers a game) could be red flags.
The Magic also have a point guard potentially waiting in the wings with their No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Anthony Black, if they choose not to sign one in free agency. While playing 17 minutes a game, Black averaged just 0.8 turnovers and shot 39.4 percent on his 3-point attempts in his rookie season.
The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft is 8 p.m. ET on June 26. The second round is 4 p.m. ET on June 27.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- PAUL GEORGE SWEEPSTAKES: If Paul George, the nine-time All-Star, declines his contract option and enters free agency, the Orlando Magic are viewed as a potential suitor. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC EYEING KJ SIMPSON?: It's no secret the Orlando Magic need to improve their shooting. Could Colorado guard KJ Simpson be part of the solution?
- JJ REDICK NEXT LAKERS HEAD COACH?: J.J. Redick's 15-season NBA career began with the Orlando Magic, who drafted him at No. 11 in 2006.