Magic's NBA Draft Boils Down to a Question: Who Will Have Best Career?
ORLANDO — The balance between drafting for need and developing the best player available is a tightrope that can separate the playoff teams from the clubs that are perennially picking in the lottery.
Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman says threading the needle with that decision is difficult, but the Magic's No. 18 overall pick Wednesday night at the 2024 NBA Draft will be a player they believe will have the best career.
"You're always dealing with those kinds of levers, and if it lines up that the player that addresses your need is also the player that you think will have a meaningful career, then that's pretty good work [with] where we're picking this year," Weltman said Monday. "I think by and large you have to lean toward the player that you think will be able to sustain a good NBA career."
The Magic could use a backcourt playmaker who also can shoot. But will such a player be available at No. 18?
Two players linked to Orlando in mock drafts are Duke guard Jared McCain and Baylor guard Ja'Kobe Walter. McCain was one of the best 3-point shooters in college, while Walter's athleticism and size may better fit what the Magic seek.
The first round of the NBA Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
