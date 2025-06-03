ESPN Compares Cooper Flagg Miracle To Orlando Magic In 1993
Despite just a 1.52 percent chance, the Dallas Mavericks shockingly landed the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. While they reportedly aren’t entertaining trade offers for the chance to select Cooper Flagg, the situation draws comparisons to the Orlando Magic’s famous leap in 1993.
The Magic experienced one of the greatest jumps in draft lottery history, moving up to the No. 1 pick in 1993 despite having the lowest odds, just one year after selecting Shaquille O’Neal first overall. They used the opportunity to build into a title contender by flipping the pick (Chris Webber) for Penny Hardaway and three future first-round selections.
A recent ESPN article suggests a possible deal for the selection could resemble the Magic's path.
"In 1993," the article wrote. "The Warriors sent three future firsts to the Orlando Magic to facilitate a swap of No. 3 pick Penny Hardaway (Memphis) for No. 1 pick Chris Webber (Michigan). That sounds about right here, with Flagg filling in for Webber -- who, like Flagg, was a mega-prospect coming off a standout college career -- and Dylan Harper filling in for Hardaway as a big, dynamic guard."
Although O'Neal and Hardaway played just three seasons together, they led the Magic to their first NBA Finals. Despite getting swept by the Houston Rockets, the future felt bright.
Hardaway averaged 19 points, 6.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds over six seasons in Orlando, earning MVP consideration and three All-NBA selections.