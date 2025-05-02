ESPN Insider: Orlando Magic Better Off Using Draft Picks As Assets
Heading into free agency, Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman may have to part with first-round draft picks in order to improve the roster.
This week, the season ended with a loss in the first round to the defending champion Boston Celtics but the Magic once again made strides.
Orlando's recent ascension as an up-and-coming organization is primarily thanks to drafting a talented young nucleus of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. The Magic have also found players such as Cole Anthony, Tristan da Silva and Anthony Black as complementary rotation players in the draft.
With a rookie extension looming for Banchero, the organization faces the second apron.
Recently, ESPN NBA front office insider Bobby Marks outlined the Magic's situation heading into the next season. Orlando is projected to have $207 million in salary, which leaves limited room for free agent signings.
The sacrifice comes in the form of draft picks. The Magic are projected to have the No. 16 and No. 25 picks in the first round. They also possess several future first-round picks and swap rights, which can be packaged in deals.
"It's not feasibly possible to be a second apron team with a team that won 41 games," Marks said. "It ain't happening."
Don Strouble is a contributor to the Magic Insider. He can be reached at dondrums727455@gmail.com
X: @DonDocuments407