ESPN's Shams Says Franz Wagner Has 'Gotta Be an All-Star' This Season
It's been quite the parade of praise for Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner as of late, and for good reason.
The fourth-year pro out of Michigan is fulfilling the role of No. 1 option in the absence of fellow young star Paolo Banchero, who's missing time with a torn right oblique suffered on Oct. 30 at Chicago. Since then, Wagner has taken over – averaging 25.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists, plus 2.0 steals a game.
In that span, the Magic have more than kept float in the East. They've won nine of 10 games and are 9-5 in the 14 games without the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft. A sizable chunk of that is due to Wagner's emergence.
He was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for week four of the NBA season, and was just nominated for week five – his fourth nomination this year.
Those who paid close attention to the league were seeing the signs of it as each game passed. Then, when his game-winning three over the Los Angeles Lakers capped off a 37-point, 11-assist night that overcame a superb night from LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood, the NBA world fully took notice.
The shot felt like a true Welcome to Stardom moment – only fitting to do so in the city famous for making so many. Several commentators around the league are beginning to agree, including the most prominent NBA voice at ESPN.
Senior Insider Shams Charania joined the Numbers on the Board podcast for a special episode, which was released on Saturday. Shortly into the show, Charania was asked what his favorite teams to watch currently are in the NBA.
Wagner's Magic were the first name out of his mouth.
"I like watching Orlando," Charania said. "I've loved the way Franz Wagner has taken this team on his back. When Paolo Banchero has that torn oblique, you're looking at it like, 'Damn, this team, they should've been one of the top seeds in the East. They've had that potential start, then the top dude goes down. Big loss. Where are they gonna be at when he's back?'
"What Franz Wagner has done, putting them on his back, I mean, he's gotta be an All-Star guy this year."
To watch the full episode, click below. The podcast is also available as an audio version wherever you get your podcasts.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC-HORNETS RECAP: The Orlando Magic offense, stuck in quicksand for three quarters Monday night, erupted for 37 points in the final period to back up its defense and win for the ninth time in 10 games. CLICK HERE
- HARRIS LEAVES HORNETS GAME WITH HAMSTRING STRAIN: Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris left Monday's game vs. Charlotte with a left hamstring strain. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC-KNICKS BACK ON NATIONAL TV: The NBA and TNT reversed a decision made less than two weeks ago to take the Magic-Knicks Dec. 3 game off of national TV, announcing Sunday that TNT would again pick up the exclusive broadcast. CLICK HERE
- COLUMN: WAGNER WORTH EVERY PENNY: The Orlando Magic met equal parts praise and skepticism when they gave Franz Wagner a $224-million max rookie extension. Fifteen games into the season, Wagner's on an All-Star trajectory. CLICK HERE
- COULD BANCHERO RETURN BY CHRISTMAS?: Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero told ESPN's Marc Spears that he feels he could be back by Christmas from a torn right oblique muscle. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE