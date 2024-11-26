ESPN’s @ShamsCharania named the #Magic as one of his current favorite teams to watch on the latest @notbpod episode. (https://t.co/k3d5GxnRGn)



“I love the way Franz Wagner has taken this team on his back… he’s gotta be an All-Star guy this year.”



Full clip, via NOTB’s YouTube: pic.twitter.com/BqWcPvveDt