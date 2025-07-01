Ex-Orlando Magic Guard To Sign With Eastern Conference Rival
After having his team option declined, Orlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris is joining the Milwaukee Bucks.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Harris is signing a two-year deal with Milwaukee which includes a player option for the second season. The move comes less than two weeks after the Magic's front office chose to move on from Harris.
Harris joins a Milwaukee roster still poised to contend in an Eastern Conference landscape largely considered to be up for grabs. The Bucks still have superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and rocked free agency by cutting Damian Lillard to acquire Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. They also retained key role players Gary Trent Jr. and Taurean Prince.
Harris, 30, was acquired by Orlando in 2020 as part of the Aaron Gordon trade. Harris played 231 games in a Magic uniform, averaging 7.8 points during his tenure.
After logging a career-high 43.1 percent 3-point percentage in 2022-23, Harris's numbers declined each of the next two seasons. Last season, Harris averaged a career-low three points while seeing his perimeter shooting fall to 35.6 percent.
Harris also started only three games, another career low. Despite Orlando dealing with injuries at various positions, Harris wasn't a factor.
At exit interviews, Harris expressed his desire to continue playing in Orlando. Now, the former first-round pick and Michigan State product will look for a career reset on one of the league's recent champions as they attempt to navigate back into title conversations.
