Former Important Orlando Magic Figures Tab Magic as Team That Could Surprise
Stan Van Gundy and Dennis Scott each know what winning basketball looks like in Orlando, and they like what they're seeing right now.
Each playing a role as an important figure in the Magic's history – one as a player, the other as a coach – they've been to an NBA Finals while representing the Magic's traditional blue and white.
Scott, the Magic franchise's all-time leading three-point shooter and Magic Hall of Famer, played seven seasons in downtown Orlando and helped the franchise reach the 1995 NBA Finals. Van Gundy was the coach of the team when the Magic made their only other appearance in the Finals 14 seasons later, one of the five seasons he manned the sidelines for.
Now, each enjoys a role as an analyst in the league's media realm, doing TV coverage. On Thursday evening, Scott and Van Gundy each had roles on NBA TV's schedule release special – a show dedicated to the talking points surrounding the full schedule release the NBA dropped earlier in the afternoon.
More: Full Orlando Magic schedule for 2024-25 | Key details and matchups to watch
On the program, Van Gundy and Scott were posed the question of which team they thought was best prepared to take a step forward following this offseason and challenge for a potential playoff run. Perhaps unsurprisingly, each had plenty of positive things to say about the Orlando Magic, as well as expressing some concern for what still could be needed going forward.
"I love their addition of (former Nuggets guard Kentavious) Caldwell-Pope," Van Gundy said. "I think the way that Jamahl Mosley has developed that team over the last two years – they are huge across the frontline. They can really guard now with (Jalen) Suggs and KCP in the backcourt."
Van Gundy's major question regarding how the Magic's season plays out? It's not too dissimilar with many others who are cautious to heap a ton of belief into the Magic – it surrounds a lack of perimeter shooting. Orlando had some individuals step up and find gains in their percentages from a season ago, but as a collective unit, they weren't proficient enough as a team from distance.
Despite joking that the Magic could use someone of Scott's caliber of a shooter, Van Gundy still expressed confidence in where Orlando could find itself in the East standings when mid-April rolls around.
"I think Orlando is as good as anybody other than Boston, New York and Philly," Van Gundy continued. "I think Orlando finishes fourth in the East."
"The Magic are ready to take that next step," Scott chimed in. "I think Anthony Parker, that whole crew up there in the front office, they've picked the right kids. The right culture. Heading the right direction. Coach Mosley is pushing the right buttons, and everyone is buying into doing things the right way."
Whether or not this is the team that finishes the job Van Gundy and Scott each couldn't in their respective trips to the Finals with Orlando, only time will tell. That's skipping a few steps along the way, too – the Magic must first win a single playoff series before they can start to think about two, three or four of them in a single postseason run.
But are they on the right trajectory to do so? Van Gundy and Scott certainly like where they're at now.
"We believe in the way that the Magic are going," Scott said.
