Four-Time All-Star Uses Luka Doncic To Slight Magic's Desmond Bane Trade
The Orlando Magic's monster trade for guard Desmond Bane still has some fans and analysts in shock. They gave up four unprotected first-round picks, Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and a first-round pick swap, which some believe is far beyond his player value.
Among those nonbelievers is four-time All-Star Demarcus Cousins, who compared this trade to the Los Angeles Lakers acquiring Luka Doncic. Los Angeles's small return for the league superstar makes the Bane acquisition look gargantuan in comparison.
“When you ask if he's worth it, let's put names on paper," Cousins said on FanDuel TV's Run It Back web show. "You look at a guy like Desmond Bane and then you look at a guy like Luka Doncic. That answers your question right there. Hell no, he’s not worth it. If Luka’s only worth one first-round pick and this guy’s worth four, we’re talking about a multi-All-Star type player compared to a guy that’s just a really good player.”
Nevertheless, Cousins did at least acknowledge the trade as beneficial for Orlando, even going so far as to call it a "perfect fit" for the fringe conference contenders. Bane elevates the Magic's reeling backcourt, giving them a solid scorer who can hit on the perimeter to complement Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero.
"Obviously, I think Desmond Bane is a very good player," Cousins said. "I actually like the move that the Magic made, I think it's a perfect fit for the team."
More Magic Coverage
Desmond Bane Has Four-Word Response After Orlando Magic Trade
Huge Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic Trade Could Come Soon
Orlando Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Gets Honest About Desmond Bane Trade