BREAKING: Magic Re-Signing Moe Wagner to Two-Year Deal

The Orlando Magic continued to keep their playoff team intact by re-signing center Moe Wagner to a new two-year contract.

Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner (21) reacts in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.
Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner (21) reacts in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. / Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic continued to keep their core intact on Tuesday by agreeing to a new deal with center Moe Wagner.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Magic and Wagner have agreed to a two-year deal worth $22 million. Wagner had a team option for $8 million heading into the upcoming season, but Orlando declined it with its sights on agreeing to a new deal. Now, Wagner will remain teammates with his brother, Franz, for the near future.

Orlando also re-signed Goga Bitadze and Gary Harris on Monday.

Moe Wagner, 27, was a sparkplug off of the bench for Orlando, averaging a career-high 10.9 points per game while making 60.1 percent of his shots from the field — a career best. The 6-foot-11 center helped lead a Magic bench that was among the NBA's best offensively, ranking fourth in points per game.

With Wagner re-signed, the remaining key free agents from last season are Joe Ingles and Markelle Fultz.

