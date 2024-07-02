BREAKING: Magic Re-Signing Moe Wagner to Two-Year Deal
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic continued to keep their core intact on Tuesday by agreeing to a new deal with center Moe Wagner.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Magic and Wagner have agreed to a two-year deal worth $22 million. Wagner had a team option for $8 million heading into the upcoming season, but Orlando declined it with its sights on agreeing to a new deal. Now, Wagner will remain teammates with his brother, Franz, for the near future.
Orlando also re-signed Goga Bitadze and Gary Harris on Monday.
Moe Wagner, 27, was a sparkplug off of the bench for Orlando, averaging a career-high 10.9 points per game while making 60.1 percent of his shots from the field — a career best. The 6-foot-11 center helped lead a Magic bench that was among the NBA's best offensively, ranking fourth in points per game.
With Wagner re-signed, the remaining key free agents from last season are Joe Ingles and Markelle Fultz.
