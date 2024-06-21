ESPN: Magic Free-Agent Target Malik Monk Will Re-Sign with Kings
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic's options to improve their backcourt in free agency just got thinner.
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk reportedly plans to sign a four-year, $78-million deal to stay with the franchise that has rejuvenated his career. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Thursday.
Monk, 26, was connected to the Magic given their need for outside scoring. Orlando could have offered more money to Monk, runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year, and potentially an opportunity to start.
Monk averaged a career-high 15.4 points and 5.1 assists off the bench for Sacramento last season. The 6-foot-3 guard suffered a sprained MCL, which forced him to miss the end of the season. Sacramento then was beaten by the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.
With Monk staying in Sacramento, Orlando's free-agent options at guard include:
- Washington Wizards point guard Tyus Jones, 28, who is also coming off a career season after averaging 12 points and 7.3 assists while making 41.4 percent of his 3s; and
- Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson, though Orlando reportedly would offer no more than a two-year contract and Thompson reportedly wants three years.
Free agency begins on June 30.
