Former Magic Top Pick Hezonja, Playing in Spain, Could Return to NBA
ORLANDO — Former Orlando Magic forward Mario Hezonja could be nearing a return to the NBA.
The Athletic Insider Sham Charania reported that the 6-foot-8 Croatian forward has been drawing interest from NBA teams. Hezonja, 29, played this season for Euroleague's Real Madrid of Spain and averaged 11.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.
"Mario Hezonja has an NBA out until July 19 this summer as part of [an] extension with Euroleague's Real Madrid, and sources say he is receiving interest from multiple teams to return to NBA," Charania wrote on X.
Orlando drafted Hezonja with the No. 5 overall pick in 2015. He spent only three seasons with the Magic and averaged 9.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in 2017-18.
He then signed consecutive one-year deals with the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers and returned to Europe after the 2019-20 season.
Free Agency begins on June 30.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
MOCK DRAFT PROJECTS WARE TO MAGIC: Could the Orlando Magic look to improve their rebounding and shooting by taking Indiana center Kel'el Ware? CLICK HERE
HOW WILL MAGIC APPROACH FREE AGENCY?: The Orlando Magic have drafted well and developed a young roster into a playoff team. Will they stand pat or look to add proven players via trade or free agency? CLICK HERE
THREE FORWARDS THE MAGIC CAN TARGET IN FREE AGENCY: Who could the Orlando Magic target if they look to add more shooting at the forward position this offseason? CLICK HERE