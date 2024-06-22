NBA Free-Agency Focus on Magic, Who Have Means to Make a Move
ORLANDO — Few teams are positioned like the Orlando Magic to make a leap this offseason.
"The Orlando Magic was always a team that we've kind of been hearing over the last four or five months who are just lurking," NBA insider Chris Haynes said Friday on a Bleacher Report live stream. "The Orlando Magic, they're lurking for a couple of players. I mentioned Paul George as well. Orlando Magic, that is a key team to watch. They could potentially get them a big free agent over the summer and you would think that would only help their pursuit of trying to accelerate that curve."
With $49.5 million in cap space and one of the NBA's best young cores — Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs — the Magic can become a conference contender.
They are certainly part of the conversation with free agency set to begin June 30. Buzz around the NBA has linked Orlando to Paul George and Klay Thompson, though recent reports downgraded the odds on those possibilities.
George has a player option and would have to opt out of the final season of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers to become a free agent. Haynes said the Magic's interest could help George in his contract talks with Los Angeles. "(The Magic are) a team that I believe has shown interest in trying to acquire another star to try to accelerate their development curve, so Paul George has a little bit of leverage right now."
Thompson, a four-time champion with the Golden State Warriors and one of the greatest outside shooters in league history, wants a three-year contract. But Thompson is 34 years old now and the Magic reportedly are unwilling to offer more than two years.
But the connection makes sense. Both George and Thompson are excellent outside shooters with 267 games of NBA playoff experience. The Magic were the league's fifth-youngest team last season and ranked last in 3-pointers made.
