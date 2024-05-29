Magic Free Agency: 3-Point Sharpshooter Gary Trent Jr. Fills Need For Orlando
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic's first playoff run in four years ended with a Game 7 full of misfires. Beginning in July, NBA free agency is an opportunity to address those flaws.
Orlando has $25 million worth of projected cap space. If the Magic want to invest in better three-point shooting — they ranked last in 3-pointers made in 2023-24 — here are three of the best free agents available:
- Gary Trent Jr., Toronto Raptors
- Malik Beasley, Milwaukee Bucks
- Buddy Hield, Philadelphia 76ers
Through six seasons, Trent Jr. is a proven commodity around the arc, converting 38.6 of his career 3-point attempts. He has started in 59 percent of the 341 games he has played with the Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers. In his 41 starts for Toronto this season, he averaged 15.9 points, three rebounds, and 1.8 assists.
Those scoring numbers dwarf what the Magic got from Gary Harris, who became the preferred starter at shooting guard down the stretch. In his 27 regular-season starts, Harris averaged just 7.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
Harris, 30, will be a free agent coming off one of his worst seasons as a pro. Trent Jr., 26 next season, is trending upward.
The negotiating period for free agency with players from other teams begins on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET. Signings can be made official on July 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET.
