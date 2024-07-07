Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Eyes All-Defense Team with Jalen Suggs
ORLANDO — Defense was the hallmark for the Orlando Magic on their run to their first playoff appearance since 2020.
Orlando ranked second in defensive rating and fourth in points allowed per regular-season game. In the playoffs, the Magic held the Cleveland Cavaliers under 100 points in five of the seven games.
Free-agent acquisition Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who next season will pair with NBA All-Defense guard Jalen Suggs, expects that "we're going to be one of the best backcourt defensive teams in the league. We might be making (All-Defense) again together next year."
KCP, 31, was 16th in the NBA in steals with 98 and tied for 14th in blocks with 42, a career-high for the 11th-year guard. The 6-foot-5 sharpshooter also had multiple steals in 26 games, and the Denver Nuggets went 21-5.
Suggs, 23, had 106 steals, 10th-best in the NBA and 12th in blocks with 47. In the 31 games in which Suggs at least two steals, the Magic were 20-11.
