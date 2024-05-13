The Magic Insider

What's Magic's Top Free Agency Priority?

The Orlando Magic must prioritize the solidification of their core in the 2024 NBA offseason.

Jeremy Brener

May 3, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) shoots a three point basket
May 3, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) shoots a three point basket / Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic have the world as their oyster this offseason with loads of cap space and a promising core already engrained for the roster for years to come.

While it may look like the Magic need another star or veteran to help push the team forward, that may not be the top priority for Orlando's offseason.

Magic president Jeff Weltman talked about the need to keep the young core together, like Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, and extend some players for the long haul.

"That's a huge component of the summer is we have young players who are extension eligible," Weltman said. Again, that gets layered into free agency and the draft and obviously we want to try to keep together our core and build, not subtract," Weltman said. "Cap space is great, but this is coming in all of us, especially with the new CBA, we have a lot of hard decisions to make coming up. And so that starts this summer, so we'll obviously engage with the representatives for the players that are extension eligible. We'll be hopeful that we can come to some sort of agreement."

Wagner and Suggs are extension-eligible this offseason as first-round picks in the 2021 NBA Draft. If they don't sign extensions this summer, they will become restricted free agents in a year from now. It's not really a matter of if, but when, these players get their long-term deals. Given the fact that they are coming off a playoff run, they could be in line for massive paydays very soon.

Jeremy Brener

