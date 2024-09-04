WATCH: Mac McClung's 2023-24 NBA G League MVP Highlight Reel
On Wednesday, the Orlando Magic and guard Mac McClung, the 2024 NBA G League MVP, agreed to a partially guaranteed deal (Exhibit 10 contract).
After attending training camp and earning a spot on the Orlando Magic's G League affiliate Osceola Magic last season, McClung will again attend training camp and compete for a roster spot with the parent club Orlando. The Magic's training camp begins October 1.
As of now, the Magic have all 15 roster spots accounted for, but hold two open two-way spots.
McClung had his best season of his professional career in 2023-24 with Osceola, in which he was named the league's Most Valuable Player for his contributions.
Below is a highlight tape of some of his best plays from his award-winning season, courtesy of the NBA's YouTube channel, plus more highlights from his time with the Osceola Magic last season.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC SIGN MCCLUNG: The 2024 NBA G League MVP will again camp and compete for a roster spot with the Orlando Magic this October. CLICK HERE
- CURRENT MAGIC ROSTER: Here's the situation McClung enters as he looks to compete for a roster spot with the Orlando Magic. CLICK HERE
- WINDHORST PRAISES BANCHERO: ESPN NBA reporter Brian Windhorst shared why he feels the Magic's No. 1 overall draft pick from the 2022 NBA draft doesn't get enough recognition. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S G LEAGUE SCHEDULE: The Osceola Magic's entire 2024-25 schedule is here, loaded with key dates to know and all of the 50 matchups to take place this season. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.