Grants Hill Shown Love Despite Being One Of NBA's Greatest "What Ifs"

Apr 26, 1996; Orlando, FL; USA; FILE PHOTO; Detroit Pistons head coach Doug Collins talks with forward Grant Hill (33) on the sidelines against the Orlando Magic during the first round of the 1996 NBA Playoffs at the Orlando Arena. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images
Former Orlando Magic forward Grant Hill is getting the recognition his talent deserves.

In Bleacher Report’s ranking of the Top 100 NBA players of all time, Hill landed at No. 79. The Duke-product burst onto the scene in 1994–95 earning both All-Star honors and Rookie of the Year.

Hill likely would’ve ranked much higher if not for a string of ankle injuries that derailed the trajectory of his career.

"Ankle injuries derailed everything in 2000, and while Hill managed to remake himself as a defensive-minded role player who even addressed his biggest weakness by becoming a capable three-point shooter, he was never a star again," the article wrote.

During his six-year stint with the Magic, Hill averaged 16.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. However, due to persistent injuries he appeared in just 200 games suiting up for only about 41 percent of the team’s contests during that span.

Although his time in Orlando was short-lived, Hill still gave Magic fans glimpses of his elite playmaking ability at 6-foot-8. His pairing with Tracy McGrady remains one of the most intriguing ‘what-if’ duos in NBA history with two versatile stars who could attack from virtually any angle on the court.

Hill is undoubtedly a living legend, with some NBA veterans and fans believing he could’ve been in the greatest-of-all-time conversation if not for the significant setbacks derailing his prime.

