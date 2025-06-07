Highly Speculated Orlando Magic Trade Target Could Be Available This Offseason
The Orlando Magic are once again linked to Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons for a potential deal, securing a true shot creator. Despite being passive in recent offseasons, constructing a win-now roster is the priority.
NBA insider Zach Lowe mentioned Simons could start being shopped due to an expiring deal on The Zach Lowe Show.
"Anfernee Simons is eligible for an extension that feels like a rubber meets the road moment for the Blazers and Simons," Lowe said. "I think there'd be teams that would be interested in Simons. The Favorite fake trade for like three years has been Simons to the Magic. Yes, I don't think that's a miss by the internet."
A proposed deal landing Simons in Orlando.
Magic Receive: Simons and 2029 second-round pick.
Trail Blazers Receive: Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac, Caleb Houstan and 2025 No. 16 pick.
Simons, a Central Florida native, averages a career 15 points on 38.1 percent from three-point range, showcasing a consistent impact as a scorer.
On an expiring deal, Lowe noted a rebuilding Trail Blazers may want to explore other options.
"But in Portland," Lowe added. "I'm not sure that that's a fit, because I think they want to see what they have on Scoot [Henderson]. But I just think the Blazers, they're kind of been off the beaten path since the Dame [Lillard] trade. No one really pays attention to them. There's a lot of stuff going on in Portland right now."
