How to Watch Orlando Magic at LA Clippers on Wednesday, November 20
The Orlando Magic ventures into the Intuit Dome for the first time on Wednesday night, set to visit the Los Angeles Clippers for a 10:30 p.m tipoff.
Orlando, sitting at 9-6, looks to make a six-game winning streak seven when getting their first look at this iteration of the Clippers this season. The Magic are in the midst of a three-game road trip, and will get the Lakers in the second half of a back-to-back on Thursday.
The Clippers defeated Golden State on Monday evening to improve to 8-7. But for Wednesday night's matchup, they'll be without leading scorer Norman Powell – ruled out with a hamstring strain.
How to Watch Magic at Clippers
Who: Orlando Magic (9-6) at Los Angeles Clippers (8-7)
What: NBA regular season game
When: Wednesday, November 18, 9 p.m. ET
Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Magic Audio Network
Point Spread: Orlando -1.5
Last Meeting: LA Clippers 100, Orlando 97 on Mar. 29, 2024
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 22.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 47.1 FG%, 36.0 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs: 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 40.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT%
- Moritz Wagner: 12.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 54.7 FG%, 32.25 3PT%
LA Clippers
- James Harden: 20.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists 37.2 FG%, 31.1 3PT%
- Ivica Zubac: 15.3 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 56.6 FG%
- Derrick Jones Jr.: 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 47.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 112-149 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Ty Lue, LA Clippers: Lue has been the coach of the Clippers since October 2020, meaning the 47-year-old is in his fifth full season manning the LA sidelines. Before taking over as the Clippers head coach, he spent a season as an assistant. That was after he was the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers for three full seasons and the start of a fourth. He's also had a stint as the Cavs' associate HC, another one-year spell as a Clipper assistant, and two years on Boston's sideline in an assistant role.
