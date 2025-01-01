How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Wednesday, January 1
The Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons open 2025 in a Wednesday night Eastern Conference Clash. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. from Little Caesar's Arena.
Orlando, the visitors for the evening's contest, enter at 20-14 after overcoming a 21-point deficit to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon. They sit fourth in the Eastern Confernece.
Detroit is 14-18 after a 13-point loss to the Denver Nuggets closed out their 2024, currently holding the last East Play-In Tournament Spot.
How to Watch Magic vs. Pistons
Who: Orlando Magic (20-14) vs. Detroit Pistons (14-18)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Wednesday, January 1, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Michigan, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Detroit -1.5
Last Meeting: Orlando 111, Detroit 100 on 11/23/24
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Jalen Suggs: 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 41.0 FG%, 30.9 3PT%
- Goga Bitadze: 9.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 65.6 FG%
- Tristan da Silva: 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 43.1 FG%, 33.9 3PT%
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 8.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 39.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT%
- Anthony Black: 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 41.2 FG%, 26.6 3PT%
Detroit Pistons
- Cade Cunningham: 24.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 44.7 FG%, 36.2 3PT%
- Jaden Ivey: 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 45.3 FG%, 39.2 3PT%
- Malik Beasley: 16.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 43.4 FG%, 41.8 3PT%
- Tobias Harris: 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 42.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT%
- Tim Hardaway Jr.: 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 41.9 FG%, 36.1 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 123-157 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons: Bickerstaff is in his first season as the Pistons head coach after being let go by the Cavaliers at the end of the 2023-24 season. He got four full seasons with the Cavaliers and led Cleveland to two consecutive playoff appearances in his final two. He also had part of a fifth season after taking over as interim coach during the 2019-2020 season. Throughout his coaching career, he's been a head coach in Houston and Memphis, as well as an assistant in Cleveland, Memphis, Houston, Minnesota and Charlotte. He;s won 262 games as a head coach in the NBA.
