Latest Trade Rumor Sends Two-Time Champion To Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are linked to veteran guard Jrue Holiday in latest Bleacher Report trade rumor.

Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley watches from the sideline as they take on the Boston Celtics during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
As the Orlando Magic shop to upgrade its lackluster offensive unit, one name has been thrown into the ring as a dark horse candidate.

Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz pinned Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday as a potential backcourt option for the league's third-worst scoring offense. The article suggested Orlando grab Holiday as a floor general.

"Holiday has long been heralded as one of the league's good guys and best teammates," Swartz wrote. "He's won titles in Boston and with the Milwaukee Bucks and could seemingly plug into any contender's starting lineup at either guard position. With that being said, now is not the time to be buying stock in him. Set to turn 35 in a few weeks, Holiday is coming off the worst statistical season since his rookie year in 2009-10. He's still owed a hefty $104.4 million over the next three years, or an average of $34.8 million a season."

Holiday wouldn't necessarily fix the Magic's scoring, as he averaged a near career-low 11.1 points last season. However, he would fit right into their defensive scheme as a two-way playmaker, facilitating and playing complementary defense. He would serve as their ballhandler, setting up star forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. The Magic could then look toward the Draft for a shooting guard or a high-scoring backcourt option.

A trade package would likely include a few draft picks and either Cole Anthony or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

