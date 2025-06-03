The Magic Insider

Latest Update On Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade To Orlando Magic

Andrew Cherico

Jan 10, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) guards Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) guards Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic are rumored to be in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes since NBA insider Shams Charania reported the two-time MVP may be interested in exploring trade options. Despite unique connections, they aren't among the favorites to acquire the "Greek Freak."

With president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman playing a key role in the Milwaukee Bucks drafting him and Florida cities among his favorite to visit, speculation began. But DraftKings Sportsbook's updated odds exclude them from the top eight favorites to land him.

Potentially still a wild card due to young assets and a stockpile of first-round picks, means sacrificing the future to win now. A recent CBS Sports article listed Franz Wagner and Anthony Black as tradeable assets if they go all in.

"There's a vacuum at the top of the East right now with Boston taking a gap year," the article wrote. "If Milwaukee views Wagner as a future All-Star -- and the first few months of last year suggest he could be -- maybe Orlando makes a bold push for the top of the conference.  If Orlando takes a big swing on an offensive upgrade this offseason, Black is going to be among the players suitors want most. He still has two years left on his rookie deal, and he's flashed upside as a versatile, two-way guard."

