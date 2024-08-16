LOOK: Paolo Banchero Covers SLAM KICKS 27, Dishes on Orlando Magic's Expectations
The publicization of Paolo Banchero's stardom is growing on a daily basis.
On the same day as the Orlando Magic's most recent No. 1 overall draft pick appeared live on the set of ESPN's First Take, he graced the latest cover of SLAM Magazine's KICKS Edition, the 27th volume of the magazine, showcasing the Air Jordan 39.
To read the cover story, click here.
Take a look at some of the pictures from the photoshoot, plus go behind the scenes with an interview from SLAM with Banchero:
