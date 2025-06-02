Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For Orlando Magic Center
The Orlando Magic are looking to make some changes to their roster this offseason.
This could include a busy summer in the trade market with three big men in the center rotation. A player who found himself on the outside looking in towards the end of the season was Goga Bitadze, who signed a three-year deal last summer in free agency.
Orange Country Register reporter Khobi Price named Bitadze as a potential trade target for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers need a center after trading Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic. They tried to acquire Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets at the trade deadline in February for Dalton Knecht, but a failed physical reversed the trade.
This has left the Lakers with a big need at the center position, and Bitadze could make sense in a larger role for Los Angeles.
Bitadze is a strong rim protector and he can work in pick-and-roll scenarios with Doncic and LeBron James.
If the Magic found a way to get a player on the Lakers like Austin Reaves or Rui Hachimura, it could elevate their offense without sacrificing too much defense.
A lot has to happen for a deal like this to go through, but the Magic should be talking with the Lakers about a trade.
