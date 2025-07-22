Magic Add Front Court Depth With Key Offseason Signing
The Orlando Magic have signed big man Orlando Robinson to a two-way contract, the team announced on Monday.
In his third season in the NBA, Robinson made appearances with both the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings across 44 games. Robinson averaged 17.5 minutes of playing time with 6.9 points and five rebounds.
After going undrafted out of Fresno State in the 2022 NBA Draft, Robinson signed with the Miami Heat shortly after. Through two seasons, Robinson appeared in 67 games while making eight starts for the Heat. After signing Robinson to a standard two-year contract in 2023, Miami waived him the following year.
At just 25 years old, Robinson fits the youthful timeline for the Magic and has proven he can provide quality minutes. Robinson logged 13 double-digit scoring efforts in 2024-25, including a career-high 25-point performance against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 12.
Robinson provides Orlando with the ability to score around the rim and a solid skill set allowing him to score in the midrange as well. Scouts praised Robinson for his length and intangibles coming out of college, as well as his ability to create opportunities for himself on the block and low post.
After losing Moritz Wagner to a torn ACL last season, the Magic give themselves an insurance policy in signing Robinson to shore up front court depth.
