Meet the Opponent: Bucks, New-Look Magic Vie for Trip to Vegas in NBA Cup
A year removed from the Magic's first trip back to the NBA playoffs for much of its core, Orlando ventures into uncharted waters again on Tuesday night.
They've advanced to the NBA Cup knockout round for the first time, and a quarterfinal date with the Milwaukee Bucks stands between them and a trip to Las Vegas for the semifinal round this weekend.
Orlando, now adjusting to life without both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner – All-Star caliber players who are each sidelined with torn right obliques – can dispel doubters with another spirited performance for a national audience Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on TNT. In two previous nationally televised games this year, Nov. 1 at Cleveland and a week ago at New York, the Magic have been overwhelmed and non-competitive. The circumstances facing this matchup with the Bucks are the most challenging yet this season, and no previous contest this season has featured bigger stakes.
So, when the 17-9 Magic square off with the 12-11 Bucks, it's not just Vegas, an extra payday or the NBA Cup trophy on the line. There's pride, too, and he influence of proving to a larger scale audience that the version of the team they've seen twice this year isn't who they truly are.
About the Bucks
Leading Scorers
- Giannis Antetokounmpo: 32.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 61.1 FG%
- Damian Lillard: 25.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 45.0 FG%, 37.1 3PT%
- Bobby Portis: 12.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 46.3 FG%, 37.0 3PT%
- Brook Lopez: 11.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 46.6 FG%, 35.6 3PT%
- Khris Middleton: 11.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 27.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT%
Notable Numbers
- 15th net rating (10th offense, 14th defense)
- 21st REB% (48.9)
- 10th TOV% (14.1)
- 4th eFG% (56.8), 8th opp. eFG% (53.1)
- 16th pace (99.05 possessions/game)
- 6th FTA rate (.272), 7th opp. FTA rate (.226)
- 29th 2nd chance pts/game (10.8)
- 26th pts in paint/game (42.4)
The challenging task Milwaukee presents, as always, starts with Giannis Antetokounmpo. The NBA's leading scorer so far this season has elevated his offensive game to another level – if you can believe that. Already a near unstoppable force when going downhill, Antetokounmpo is having by far his most efficient shooting season of his career, particularly in the midrange.
Over the last 13 games – a stretch that's seen the Bucks turn a 2-8 start into a 12-11 current mark – Anteokounmpo is averaging 33.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He also owns the NBA's highest single-game scoring output this season, with a 59-point game Nov. 13 vs. Detroit.
Defending Antetokounmpo is obviously no small feat to accomplish, but its a matchup Jonathan Isaac has done particularly well with in previous matchups. However, Isaac is listed on the Magic's injury report as questionable with a hamstring strain – in danger of missing the contest. If he's unable to go, that makes Orlando's task that much taller on Tuesday.
He's not the only All-NBA talent the Bucks have to offer, either. Damian Lillard is in his second season with the Bucks, and the partnership between he and Antetokounmpo is starting to come around as they find their on-court groove. He'll challenge the defensive-minded backcourt of Jalen Suggs and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who have been among the NBA's best 1-2 punches at the point of attack.
Khris Middleton is re-integrating himself into the mix for the Bucks, coming back from bilateral ankle surgery that caused him to miss the first 21 games of Milwaukee's season. He's a proven lethal scorer when healthy, but the Magic could face a scenario where he's under a minute restriction to ensure no further flare-ups or setbacks.
As Orlando awaits the return of their two stars, the Magic hold steady as one of the East's most resilient teams so far, and a win Sunday over Phoenix helped that cause. Now, they'll try to replicate that resilience in a single-game elimination setting Tuesday.
"This game helped," forward Caleb Houstan said of Orlando's confidence after Sunday's game. "It's going to be tough (against Milwaukee). But nothing has ever really been easy. Just go out there and have fun and play to the standard."
But the chance to go on the road and knock off a team nearing, or at, full strength in front of a national audience – all while shorthanded – is the style of signature win Orlando's schedule still lacks quantity of. None would be bigger to this point than a defeat of the Bucks.
"Going into the Cup game," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said, "we just have to continue to keep our same level of focus, defend and do it by committee again."
