NBA Insider Feels Orlando Magic Should Covet "Shooting Weapon" In Draft
Entering a crucial offseason, the pressure is on Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman to upgrade the roster to push for title contention. While there’s speculation both first-round picks could be traded for a proven shot creator, NCAA champion Walter Clayton Jr. may be the best option at No. 25.
The NCAA tournament hero averaged 22.3 points, 3.3 assists in six games, earning the 2025 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player honor.
Along with Florida Gators coach Todd Golden noting the Magic really like him, CBS Sports insider Kyle Boone recently added it's a great fit at the value of the pick when reviewing the latest mock draft.
"Keep him home," Boone said. "That's right. The Orlando Magic have had a first-hand experience of watching the Walter Clayton Jr. show this past season. He led Florida to a national championship. And I think, to your point, the Magic need to really rebuild their offense around Paolo Banchero. They have already selected in this mock draft, Nique Clifford, who I think can do that. Clayton Jr. can absolutely do that. He is a shooting weapon who can make shots with a ton of versatility that you can play both on and off the ball, someone who I think could realistically go inside the top 20 on draft, and I think number 25. This would be great value here for the Orlando Magic."
