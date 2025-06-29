NBA Insider: "I Loved The Orlando Magic's Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is in the books, and the Orlando Magic got the prospects they wanted in Jase Richardson and Noah Penda. Once again, Jeff Weltman and the front office proved they would excel during this time of year by receiving a high draft grade.
Recently, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie gave the Magic a B+ for their draft selections.
"I loved the Magic's draft. I had Richardson ranked No. 17," Vecenie said. "He's a great fit with what the Magic have assembled in the backcourt, and I wonder if he has some room to play this year as he would be a strong complement to most of the Magic's guards."
"The Magic also moved up to take my No. 21st-ranked player at No. 32 in Penda," Vecenie added. "Essentially, the Magic got my 17th and 21st-ranked players at No. 25 and for four second-rounders. That's a value-based win to me, even if I typically don't love moving up in the draft."
The additions of Richardson and Penda provide the Magic with team needs while sticking to their core philosophies. Richardson brings top-tier 3-point shooting and solid on-ball defense despite being somewhat undersized.
At 6-foot-7 1/2 and 242 pounds, Penda has a big body and is more than capable of defending multiple positions. He isn't a great shooter, but he will impress head coach Jamahl Mosley with his ability to disrupt passing lanes and make good reads.
