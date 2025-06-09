NBA Insider Reveals Orlando Magic Attempted To Trade For $163 Million All-Star
Just days after reports linked the Orlando Magic to Nickeil Alexander-Walker at the trade deadline, their sights were set on a bigger target. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Magic attempted to pursue a blockbuster deal during the season with the Sacramento Kings for De'Aaron Fox in hopes of landing a true playmaker.
"Now it remains to be seen how aggressive the Magic will be in pursuing a playmaker," Fischer wrote. "Orlando expressed real interest in acquiring De'Aaron Fox, sources say, once Sacramento decided it would trade the All-Star point guard ahead of the February trade deadline, but substantial conversations between the two clubs did not materialize.
Fox, 27, would've instantly improved pace and playmaking while maintaining a strong defensive identity, but was traded to the San Antonio Spurs instead. He averaged 23.5 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals.
The All-NBA guard is on an expiring deal and expected to seek a new payday before potentially testing unrestricted free agency. This possibly deterred the salary-constrained Magic from going all-in on a potential rental or parting with a key piece of their core.
Between being linked to Alexander-Walker and Fox in deadline talks, the need for a guard is pushing them to make a move. Fischer reported they were also interested in Kings guard Malik Monk last year.
"The Magic were also said to be interested in Malik Monk last summer before the Kentucky product re-signed with the Kings," Fischer said.
