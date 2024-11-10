Q&A: 5 Questions Before the Magic Meet the Wizards
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic's homestand continues on Friday night when they square off the with the visiting Washington Wizards inside the Kia Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.
Orlando and Washington are both off to non-ideal starts this year, but the Magic have aspirations of a turnaround while star forward Paolo Banchero is out with a torn right oblique. Washington's eyes are geared toward the future, but no team in the NBA should be considered a pushover in the right circumstances.
Before Sunday night's tip, Orlando Magic on SI went behind the curtain with Washington Wizards on SI writer Jeremy Brener to get a deeper scoop on who the Magic are facing.
To read the behind-the-curtain insight about the Magic, click here.
Q&A:
Where is Jordan Poole at in terms of his development with this Wizards team? How is he different from year two in Washington vs. year one?
Poole has a different role with this team compared to last year. Playing alongside Tyus Jones in the backcourt, Poole never quite fit the right way. Now, he is expected to be a leader for a group of younger players.
It’s a role that he has learned to embrace, and that has resulted in more individual success from him as well.
What's the most tangible part of this current Wizards team that can play a factor in the team's future?
Bilal Coulibaly’s growth should have the Wizards very excited about his future. He has nearly doubled his scoring average from Year 1, and he’s coming up with plays he simply wasn’t making a year ago.
Knowing he is only 20 years old, he can easily establish himself as a true piece of the team’s future moving forward.
Acknowledging the small sample size provided from this season so far, how would you assess the play from Alex Sarr seven games into his career?
Sarr is still rough around the edges, but there is certainly something to work with. His 2.6 blocks per game show that he can be an elite rim protector in the league.
It’s the offensive game that needs to play catch up, but that should come with time and if he can get an established point guard to play alongside him, we could see some development there. That’s the role Malcolm Brogdon was supposed to play before he had thumb surgery, but eventually time will come to where he’ll have a prime pick-and-roll partner.
In what aspect could the Wizards trouble the Magic on Sunday?
The Wizards have been fighting all season long. They come into each game as the likely inferior team in terms of talent, but they make up for it in drive and competitiveness.
Draymond Green talked about how rookies Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George were trash talking during their game against the Warriors, which shows that these young Wizards aren’t afraid of anyone.
Who wins, and why?
The Magic should win this game. The Wizards have only beaten the Hawks this season, but no Paolo Banchero could skew things closer. That being said, the Magic are still the superior team and homecourt advantage should give them a 10-point win.
