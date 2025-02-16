All-Star Break Report Cards: Magic Forwards Doing the Heavy Lifting
The Orlando Magic's 26-game sprint to the regular-season finish line begins Thursday.
At 27-29, the Magic sit seventh in the Eastern Conference. If the current standings held, Orlando would host the No. 7-No. 8 play-in game. The winner would get No. 2 Boston in a first-round playoff series.
But between now and April 11, there's much to be determined with playoff seedings.
Magic on SI is handing out report cards for each Orlando player at the All-Star Game break. In the sense of an academic calendar, they could be perceived as second-semester midterms. We've got a strong idea of how each player's season has gone so far, but there's still time for changes.
The guards were first. Now, let's look at the Magic's wings and forwards.
Paolo Banchero
2024-25 stats (22 games): 22.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 42.7 FG%, 30.3 3PT%
Banchero's third year got off to an explosive start, posting two 30-point games and a 50-point outburst in the span of five games. After Rookie of the Year and All-Star campaigns his first two seasons, an All-NBA berth appeared reasonable for year three.
A torn right oblique muscle decided otherwise. Banchero missed 34 games — a 10-week absence that spanned all of November and December and spilled into January.
Banchero has played 17 games since returning, but Orlando's star has struggled to regain his "elite" game shape.
Make no mistake: The Magic are glad he's back. He's both a floor- and ceiling-raiser who is capable of game takeovers when he gets going. But Banchero is still angling to get his feel back, and it shows on the floor from time to time.
The week-long All-Star break may have been just what the doctor ordered.
Grade: A-
Franz Wagner
2024-25 stats (36 games): 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 46.5 FG%, 31.7 3PT%
Like Banchero, Wagner's season seemed destined for All-NBA candidacy before a torn right oblique also put his season on pause. The only difference is Wagner's time away was shorter.
The Magic can attribute much of their effort to stay afloat to how Wagner played without Banchero. With Franz as the No.1 option for 20 games, Orlando went 13-7.
He's appeared in 11 games since his injury. He hit the ground running for Orlando, quickly outgrowing the restrictions on his playing time and being impactful in his minutes.
Although ineligible for any NBA postseason award consideration, Wagner likely finishes this year as the Magic's MVP.
Grade: A
Jonathan Isaac
2024-25 stats (49 games): 6.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 41.8 FG%, 26.6 3PT%
At the season's halfway point, Isaac admitted this season wasn't going as he wanted.
His combination of size, strength and athleticism has him heralded as one of the NBA's most skilled and versatile defenders. Perhaps 2023-24 is the best example of all Isaac could be — a plus-defender who can take on any matchup one through five, and a reliable shooter in the few offensive possessions that end with him taking a shot.
This year has been a different story. After teams scored 7.8 fewer points per 100 possessions with Isaac on the floor, opponents are 0.5 points better per 100 possessions this year.
Combining that falloff with a career-low three-point accuracy has made it quite a roller-coaster year for him.
Isaac added 30 pounds in the offseason and entered the year at 250 pounds. Whether that's had a toll on his play is a question only he can answer.
But the extra muscle has increased his durability. His 49 appearances so far are the third-most in his eight NBA years.
Grade: C
Tristan da Silva
2024-25 stats (52 games): 8.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 42.5 FG%, 33.2 3PT%
At 23, Da Silva's age alone makes him an unconventional rookie by league standards. The Magic drafted him to help supplement their established core.
With so much continuity in the roster, there wasn't time to wait on an under-20 project to develop. Instead, da Silva's experience and basketball IQ made him the right fit at No. 18 in the NBA Draft.
As injuries created roster instability, da Silva became a solid option. After starting the year on the third unit, he has served well as a spot starter and is firmly in the Magic's rotation.
He was named a Rising Star at All-Star weekend and could be on pace for an All-Rookie team appearance.
Grade: B
Jett Howard
2024-25 stats (45 games): 4.5 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 37.0 FG%, 31.9 3PT%
Year two for Howard has featured more opportunities, but they're still scarce in consistency.
He's playing 11.2 minutes per game, but he's also logged more than a few DNP-CDs (did not play - coach's decision). The feeling surrounding his chances are that they come on a short leash — a bad turnover or flurry of fouls can have him pulled as quickly as he's inserted into a game.
Howard is likely categorized as a shooter first, but his playmaking has shown improvement.
He's still just 21 years old and has appeared in 63 career games. There's a lot of room for him to still grow. It may just be a matter of getting steady minutes, but those may be in short supply depending on the Magic's situation.
Grade: C
Caleb Houstan
2024-25 stats (37 games): 2.9 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 32.4 FG%, 31.9 3PT%
Houstan's chances are coming fewer and farther between in his third season. The former 2022 second-rounder is averaging just 11.8 minutes a game after 15.9 and 13.8 minutes in his first two years, respectively.
When the Magic's player shortage was at its peak, Houstan made some spot starts. But when the Magic are healthy, he often never leaves the bench.
He's had bright spots — the fourth quarter of Orlando's win over Charlotte in the final game before break comes to mind. But the substance has lacked quantity.
Grade: D+
