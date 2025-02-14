All-Star Break Report Cards: Magic's Guards Search for Consistency
As the NBA's All-Star Weekend begins in San Francisco this weekend, it's time to assess the Orlando Magic's season to this point.
Orlando is 27-29, seventh in the Eastern Conference with 26 games to play. If the playoffs started tomorrow, the Magic would host Atlanta in the No. 7-No. 8 play-in game, with the winner facing No. 2 Boston in the first round of the playoffs.
But from now until April 11, playoff positions four through 10 are up for grabs.
Magic on SI is assessing the first 56 games of the Magic's season and handing out report cards. Think of them like second-semester midterms — a barometer of where you're at, but still with time to alter fate.
Today, let's look at the Magic guards.
Jalen Suggs
2024-25 stats (35 games): 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 41.0 FG%, 31.4 3PT%
In hjs fourth year, Suggs is a solid third offensive option after Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but because of injuries those three have played together only six times this season.
When Banchero went down and then Wagner, Suggs became the No. 2 and then No. 1 option on offense. The Magic's two leading scorers have returned, but now Suggs has been sidelined for 19 of the past 20 games.
Orlando's defense misses him most. Much of the disruption that the Magic causes starts with the All-NBA defender at the point of attack. Minus Suggs, the Magic have allowed 6.6 more points per 100 possessions and have lost 14 of 19 games.
Suggs' shooting efficiencies have fallen off from last season, but he remains one of Orlando's most vital players. His eventual return won't alleviate all issues, but it will be a boost.
Grade: B+
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2024-25 stats (53 games): 8.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 41.0 FG%, 30.9 3PT%
For his championship pedigree, veteran know-how, and defensive impact, Caldwell-Pope has been as advertised.
He's one of the NBA's best perimeter defenders and can still keep up with younger, quicker guards. For a young team, having a two-time NBA champion in the locker room with them is of utmost value.
But KCP is also one of the league's most respected three-and-D players and while the "D" has been up to par, the "three" is missing.
Caldwell-Pope is shooting 30.9 percent from beyond the arc — tied with his 2015-2016 season for the lowest of his 12-year career. His 8.7 points per game rank as the lowest since his rookie year.
The problem is bigger than Caldwell-Pope, but the fact remains: The Magic are on track to be the worst three-point shooting team in the NBA's modern era.
Grade: C
Anthony Black
2024-25 stats (52 games): 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 41.8 FG%, 28.2 3PT%
Year Two for Black, a first-time Rising Star, has been about seizing his opportunity.
His role is more defined this season: Operate the second unit's offense and grow in his role. Having just turned 21, Black could project as one of Orlando's best long-term assets — the kind of Magic player that team president Jeff Weltman said he was unwilling to trade for a Band-Aid replacement.
Black's overall offensive game still could use polishing — shooting and finishing with consistency. But this is Black's first year with a true volume of looks that he can count on getting each night.
Black's aggression and downhill attacking are some of his best traits, and he was riding into the All-Star break on a high. The flashes are there.
Grade: C+
Cole Anthony
2024-25 stats (51 games): 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 42.5 FG%, 32.5 3PT%
Anthony's fifth year has been shaky. Early on, he fell out of the Magic's regular rotation and searched for confidence.
Injuries elsewhere brought opportunity again. Anthony got back to helping Orlando win games and began seeing a routine share of playing time. Yet, there are still frustrating flurries of turnovers or questionable shot selection that can haunt him for minutes-long stretches of games.
It would be understandable if Anthony was pressing. His 17.4 minutes per game are the fewest of his career and the reduction in chances force him to be productive when those arrive.
As a result, his scoring, shot attempts, three-point shooting percentage, and other numbers are on track to be career lows. He's been helpful in Suggs' absence, but with him shifting back to the bench when the team is again healthy, the pressure will return to produce in shorter stints.
Grade: C
Gary Harris
2024-25 stats (27 games): 3.3 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 38.6 FG%, 33.8 3PT%
Aside from Harris' struggles to stay healthy — he's missed 29 games — the veteran guard's on-court production is the lowest since his rookie season.
An 18-point performance on opening night in a romp over Miami suggested he might be a consistent bench scorer. But he's scored only 72 total points in the 25 other appearances. After six triples in game one, he's made 16 since.
His playing time has dwindled, and part of that is managing his injury risk. But younger players have threatened his rotation spot and offered more in spurts than Harris.
Grade: D
Cory Joseph
2024-25 stats (31 games): 2.0 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 36.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT%
If this were a physical report card, Joseph's would come earmarked with the "pleasure to have in class" box checked.
Joseph's ultimate value in signing with the Magic this summer was to fill the vet role. He's a gravitational personality who's been on championship teams and in multiple locker rooms throughout the league.
There isn't much that hasn't come across Joseph's radar. He's often seen working with the younger players on the team. You'll be hard-pressed to ever find him without a smile on his face.
That said, any situation where the 15th man on the roster was getting significant minutes would be less of an indictment on him and more a sign of things going wrong elsewhere.
He's handled those situations with professionalism.
Grade: C
Trevelin Queen
2024-25 stats (24 games): 4.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 35.3 FG%, 25.8 3PT%
Queen, on a two-way contract, has spent more time with Orlando than Osceola. He's been serviceable, too — having big moments that helped the Magic plug gaps during the peak of their injury absences.
He remains a two-way player but likely would be the choice if the Magic opened a roster spot and awarded one of their two-way players with a standard contract.
Unless that happens, Queen is currently ineligible for the playoffs.
Grade: C-
