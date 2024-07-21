Anthony Black, Jett Howard & Tristan da Silva OUT for Magic vs. Timberwolves
Anthony Black, Jett Howard and Tristan da Silva's run in the NBA 2K25 Summer League has come to a close.
The trio of first-round picks will not play for the Orlando Magic in their final summer league game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas. With those three players out, Orlando will start Théo Maledon, Jarrett Culver, Jay Huff, Jared Rhoden and Charlie Brown Jr.
Black, 20, played in just two games due to a sore ankle. He got off to a hot start, scoring 20 points with three assists and four steals in Orlando's 106-79 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the opening game of the summer league. Against the New Orleans Pelicans, the 6-foot-7 guard had six assists and two clutch baskets in the fourth quarter to help seal a 91-86 win.
Howard, 20, and da Silva, 23, impressed through three games of action. da Silva, Orlando's 2024 first-round pick, averaged 17.7 points, made 17 of 28 field goal attempts (61%) and was 10 of 17 from three (59%). Howard, 20, also had a strong offensive showing, averaging 19 points per game and making 47.6 percent of his threes.
