Magic Dominate Cavaliers in NBA Summer League Opener
LAS VEGAS — The Orlando Magic set the tone early Friday and dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers en route to a 106-79 win in the NBA 2K25 Summer League opener.
The trio of Anthony Black, Jett Howard and Tristan da Silva paced the Magic as they led by as many as 35 points. Howard scored 22 points and Black had 20. da Silva, the Magic's 2024 first-round pick, did it all, scoring 13 points (3-of-5 on threes) and totaling five rebounds and four assists.
Howard was 8-of-15 from the field and made five of his 10 three-point attempts. The 6-foot-8 guard also had four assists.
Black was 6-of-9 from the field. The 6-foot-7 guard also had had four steals. His plus-minus rating — the scoring difference between the Magic and the Cavs when he was playing — was plus-36.
Jay Huff, a veteran center previously with the Denver Nuggets, scored 16 points.
The Magic play the second of four summer league games on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET.
