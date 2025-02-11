Hawks Beat Magic Despite Big Nights from Wagner, Banchero
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sometimes, the NBA is about relying on your stars to do the heavy lifting.
Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks, the Orlando Magic got 68 points from Franz Wagner (season-high 37) and Paolo Banchero (31), and yet their efforts weren't enough. The Atlanta Hawks used a balanced scoring attack to beat the Magic 112-106.
Orlando, 26-29, falls to ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. Atlanta's win in the first of four meetings between the division foes helped the Hawks leapfrog the Magic in the standings.
Trae Young scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to finish with a team-high 19 points. New trade acquisition Caris LeVert scored 18 points off the bench. All 10 Hawks who played scored at least eight points.
Banchero and Wagner were the only Magic players to finish in double digits.
Orlando shot 47.4 percent from the field and 12-of-30 from three, but only 26 of the Magic's shot attempts were taken by players not named Wagner or Banchero.
There were 14 lead changes and 12 ties. Points in the paint (46 for Orlando, 44 for Atlanta), second-chance points (9-10), rebounds (36-39) and free throws (Orlando 20-of-24, Hawks 24-of-28) were virtually even.
The biggest discrepancy? Atlanta's 54 bench points trumped Orlando's 25 — another reflection of the Hawks' scoring balance and the Magic's two-star attack.
Up Next
The Magic host the Charlotte Hornets in the final game before the All-Star break on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. ET. Full Schedule
