Best Notes & Quotes from Paolo Banchero's Appearance on KCP's "Dawg Talk" Podcast
Orlando Magic third-year forward Paolo Banchero joined the latest episode of Magic teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's podcast, "The Dawg Talk Podcast," which released on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
During the hour-long show, the trio discussed the Magic's first half of the season and how they've dealt with injuries, Banchero's connection to Duke, his relationship with his mom, their shared football backgrounds, and more.
Here are the best notes and quotes from the show (link to the full show included):
On returning from a 10-week injury with a 34-point performance...
Jordan McGruder: "Before you got injured, you had a 50-point game. You come back, 34 points... it's kudos to your training staff, your coaches, your teammates and everything brother."
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: "They take care of us, man, for sure. I was impressed, man. When you come back from that type of injury and then you pick up from where you left off at... that shows a lot about your recovery, your mindset, how you take care of your body. Then we (the Magic) also appreciate you being on the road trips, giving your insights from the bench and what you see. That does show you a different side of the game when you're just watching. You see stuff that you normally don't when you're just playing. You picking that up shows a lot about your growth and where you're going with it."
Paolo Banchero: "I appreciate it, brother."
On his thoughts seeing teammates deal with injuries while he was out...
PB: "It was tough. It just really made me want to get back even quicker. It just makes you realize that you can't take health for granted in the NBA. Last year, I played 80 games; we had a pretty healthy season as a team and I came into this season feeling even better physically [and] mentally. When I go down, that's tough on me. Then you see Franz [Wagner] go down, you see Moe [Wagner], then Jalen [Suggs]. You just put it all in perspective, like, not every year is the same. You can have one year where everybody's healthy for the most part... and then you can have a year like this year where guys get hurt and it changes the dynamic a little bit. But I think it'll change us for the better [and] we'll ocme back better from it."
On dealing with the injury bug...
KCP: "It happens to every team in the league, but when it happens to now, it's like everybody's coming back at the right time. We've held it down for long enough for these guys to get back, and then once everybody's back healthy, now we're in the postseason [at] 100%. That's where we want to be – when we reach the postseason, we're 100%, like, nobody can touch us. We know we're gonna defend. We know we've got the scoring. It's gonna be hard to beat the Orlando Magic. We're gonna let you know that."
On if the team was fully healthy right now...
JM: "I think that s--t is gonna get scary [when the Magic are fully healthy.] Because y'all lost everybody."
KCP: "Listen to me: if no one would've went down – if we were healthy through 40, 50 games..."
PB: "Man..."
KCP: "We'd be top 1-through-3 right now... it would be f--king crazy."
PB: "For sure. It's so crazy because the first game of the season – that's really the only game we've had at full strength if you think about it. Maybe the second game against Brooklyn, but after that, Franz got sick... he was ill, so he wasn't himself. After that first game in Miami, we were running, defending, scoring. Our bench unit was coming in [and] handling business. Everything was clicking game one, and the s--t felt so good. Then you see all these other things happen, the injuries and all that, so it's like, damn, we just want to get back to that. Full strength, everybody's clicking in the right positions, bench unit is back together. That's when we'll be at full strength."
On Magic VP of Player Performance & Wellness Arnie Kander and some of KCP's veterans...
KCP: "I like Arnie. [He] does everything in basketball motions when we're in the weight room. I had him as a rookie in Detroit. Can you believe it?"
PB: "Really? That's crazy. I remember Arnie leading us through the drills at NBA Top 100 camp when I was in high school. He had us doing all the *gesturing* fashion..."
KCP: "All that, yeah. I've been knowing that since I was a rookie in Detroit. When I signed here, I didn't even know he was here. When I first saw him, the first thing I said to him was 'He's gonna put five years back on my career.' Just like that."
PB: "Man, we signed Arnie to the Magic. I swear, that summer, that was after my rookie year, I had like four or five dudes who were all under Arnie – Rip Hamiliton, Sheed (Rasheed Wallace) – reach out like, 'Man, listen to Arnie.' He's gonna get you right.'"
KCP: "I had the same guys. I had Rasheed as a coach, as an assistant. He was our bigs coach in Detroit. I had Chauncey (Billups) – I played with Chauncey. I played with Tayshaun Prince. I had Q-Rich (Quentin Richardson), who was one of my neighbors, he was one of the coaches. I had some real OGs when I came in as a rookie teach me how to be a real professional [and] the ins and outs. Even Josh Smith as well. So I was fortunate to come into the league where I had guys teach me how to be professional and last in the league. "
KCP on playing against Paolo and his height...
KCP: "Playing against you is still crazy, but just being there next to you, bro. P, you're a big-a-- kid, man. No lie. I tell the coaches all the time when I'm talking about you, bro. I'm like, 'This is a big-a-- kid.' I'm looking, standing beside him like man, whole frame, I'm like, goddamn, you're a real NBA player... That's something like even [at] my normal size, my 6-5... when people see me on TV, they're like, 'You look so small, but in person, you're so tall.' I'm like, 'I am tall, but I'm working with giants.' Motherf-----s out here big as hell."
PB: "I wish I would've known my whole life I was gonna be this tall. I would have prepared a little different. But I knew I was going to be big. The doctors always were like, 'He's going to be about 6-6, 6-7,' and I end up being 6-10. "
On not being complacent in his pursuit of future accolades...
JM: "You aren't complacent with just an All-Star."
PB: "Not at all. Not at all."
JM: "You're going for more All-Stars, All-NBA, a championship."
KCP: "He hasn't even hit a milestone yet in this league."
PB: "I'm not even in my prime. I'm not even close to my prime, man. That's what keeps me motivated. How nice can I get? How good could I get?"
KCP: "P, you 22. By the time you're 26 P, the game is going to be so slow for you. You're gonna be like, 'I got it. Run this, this, this, this. You're gonna be pulling s--t out and it's gonna like night and day with you, bro. Getting buckets for you is going to be easy. Picking apart a defense is going to be easy."
PB: "You can feel it every year slowing down a little bit more and more."
To watch the full hour-long show, click below.
