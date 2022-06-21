Betting Odds Tighten For Magic Top Pick Days Before NBA Draft

ORLANDO - If the Orlando Magic's goal was to create as much uncertainty as possible in the final days leading up to the draft, then it has definitely executed its job well.

According to Bovada, Jabari Smith is still the favorite to be the Magic's pick, but the margin is thinning as Paolo Banchero is building a ton of momentum.

As of the release of this article, Smith has -200 odds to be the top pick, while Banchero has leapfrogged Chet Holmgren into second place with +180 odds. Holmgren sits slightly in third place with +200 odds.

Part of the reason behind Banchero's ferocious jump is the Houston Rockets' interest in the Duke forward.

The Rockets pick third in the draft behind the Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder, both of whom might take Banchero before Houston will be on the clock. After the Rockets traded Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks last week, the team acquired an additional first-round pick, which can be used to help the team trade up from either their No. 17 selection or No. 3.

With the third pick, the Rockets are basically having the Magic and Thunder make their decision for them after taking two of the top three prospects, but if they like one prospect in particular, it could be in their best interest to trade up. It could also be in the Magic's best interest to trade down, grab some additional assets, and still get the player it wanted with the No. 1 pick.

Who is that No. 1 pick? According to the betting odds, it really could be any of the top three.