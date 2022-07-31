Skip to main content

NBA Legend Bill Russell Passes Away at 88

Russell passed away peacefully in his home Sunday. He was 88.

The family of Bill Russell has announced that the NBA legend died peacefully at the age of 88. 

To this day, Russell is often regarded as one of the greatest players in Association history, having guided the Boston Celtics to 11 championships (the last two as a player-coach) and earned 12 All-Star appearances and five Most Valuable Player Awards. His defensive dominance and rebounding abilities became renowned throughout the basketball world.

During and after his playing career, he became a television commentator and served as an inspiration and mentor to many players in and out of the NBA. Russell also used his platform as an NBA legend to fight racism, where he was officially recognized with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011. The NBA Finals' MVP Award was named in Russell's honor in 2009, the last year the Orlando Magic played in the NBA Finals.

This past year, Russell was named as one of the NBA's 75 Greatest Players.

"We hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill's uncompromising, dignified, and always constructive commitment to principle," the statement from Russell's family reads. "That would be one last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6." 

Russell made significant contributions towards the inclusion of Black players in the league. As one of the first Black superstar players in the league, Russell's legacy transcends beyond many decades and his impact is still felt in the NBA today and will continue to do so for the rest of time.

