BREAKING: Former Magic Forward Joe Ingles Signs with Timberwolves
ORLANDO — Former Orlando Magic forward Joe Ingles is heading elsewhere.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Ingles has agreed to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ingles signed with the Magic last offseason, agreeing to a two-year, $22 million deal with a team option for the second season. Orlando declined that $11 million option the day before free agency officially began.
Ingles, 36, provided a veteran presence for the fifth-youngest team in the NBA last season. He averaged 4.4 points and 3.0 assists per game for the Magic across 68 games.
Ingles will join a Timberwolves team that was among the NBA's best, going 56-26 and knocking off the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. Minnesota was eliminated in five games by the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.
With Ingles heading to Minnesota, Markelle Fultz is the lone remaining free agent for Orlando.
